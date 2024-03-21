Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,214.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,693,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

