ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $970.92

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $970.92, but opened at $1,005.01. ASML shares last traded at $993.96, with a volume of 213,272 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $893.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.74. The stock has a market cap of $390.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

