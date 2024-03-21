Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $774.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,820. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $714.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.78. The company has a market capitalization of $736.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

