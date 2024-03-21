ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 121.52 and last traded at 123.49. Approximately 4,121,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,130,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at 129.75.

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 106.60.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

