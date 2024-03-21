Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.57 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $201.57 million and $41.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001870 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,644,434 coins and its circulating supply is 179,645,218 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.