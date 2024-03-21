Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $272.61 and last traded at $274.12. Approximately 1,290,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,406,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.32.

Specifically, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $60,372,931. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 450.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.