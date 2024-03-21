Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 320,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $8,022,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 532,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

