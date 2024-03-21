Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $115.76 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $115.76 million and $10.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00082043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001454 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.