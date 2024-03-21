Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 13,449 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.