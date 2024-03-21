Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green Buys 10,209 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 342,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

