Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) PT Lowered to GBX 967 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.18% from the company’s current price.
Aquis Exchange Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of AQX stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 376 ($4.79). 18,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 356.81. Aquis Exchange has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The company has a market cap of £103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,211.76 and a beta of 0.88.
About Aquis Exchange
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aquis Exchange
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.