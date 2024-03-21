Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) PT Lowered to GBX 967 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,006 ($12.81) to GBX 967 ($12.31) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.18% from the company’s current price.

Aquis Exchange Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of AQX stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 376 ($4.79). 18,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 356.81. Aquis Exchange has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.35). The company has a market cap of £103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,211.76 and a beta of 0.88.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

