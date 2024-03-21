Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after buying an additional 187,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after buying an additional 90,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

