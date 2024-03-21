Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.30 and last traded at $198.23. 986,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,801,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

