AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $264.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $254.00 to $264.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $227.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7,594.00 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $115.26 and a 12 month high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 62,347 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

