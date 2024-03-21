Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 37 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.75. The stock had a trading volume of 232,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,197. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $260.83 and a one year high of $419.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

