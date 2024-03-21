Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.90% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,471,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 73,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $307.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

