Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.14. The company had a trading volume of 628,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.