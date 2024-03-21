Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.94. 1,451,084 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

