Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.22. 1,779,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,315. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

