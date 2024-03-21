Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 410,576 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

