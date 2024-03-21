Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 459,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

