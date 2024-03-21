Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 271,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,549. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.