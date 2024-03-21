Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.01. 17,688,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $354.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

