Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM remained flat at $36.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,307,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,974. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

