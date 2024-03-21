Ankr Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ankr has a market capitalization of $442.92 million and approximately $32.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.63 or 0.99997052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00159358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04451891 USD and is up 13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $46,744,139.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.