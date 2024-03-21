Analyzing DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DHC Acquisition and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 101.65 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.64

DHC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DHC Acquisition and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DHC Acquisition beats Arbe Robotics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

