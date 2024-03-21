Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $46.40

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $352,046.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $42,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,915 shares of company stock worth $2,676,022. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vericel by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $15,282,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the period.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.33 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

