Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,062.40

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,062.40 ($13.53).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.16) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 437.20 ($5.57) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 669.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21,860.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 408.10 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,245 ($15.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is -120,000.00%.

About St. James’s Place

(Get Free Report

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

