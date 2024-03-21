Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$16.11

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.11.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,240.00. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$288,334.80. Also, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 186,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

