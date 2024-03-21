Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $16.91

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of PK opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 217.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $31,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

