Analysts Set Expectations for Science Applications International Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $8.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.09. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.