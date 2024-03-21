Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $65.68

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.