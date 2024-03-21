Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $44.67

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,850.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,161,976 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

