Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

CRK stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

