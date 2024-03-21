Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $5.63

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,658 shares of company stock worth $163,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

