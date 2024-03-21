Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.71

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.71 and last traded at $113.61, with a volume of 121653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

