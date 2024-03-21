Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.32. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 87,391 shares changing hands.

AMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

