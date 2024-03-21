Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 479,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

