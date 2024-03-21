Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $436.58

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $436.58 and last traded at $436.37, with a volume of 15150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $431.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

