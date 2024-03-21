America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $691,955.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,319,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $63.67 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $406.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on America’s Car-Mart
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
