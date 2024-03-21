America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $691,955.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,319,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $63.67 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $406.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on America’s Car-Mart

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.