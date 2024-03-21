American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

