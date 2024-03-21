Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 409.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,170 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

