Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO John Alexander Young Sells 1,546 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $51.72. 24,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,704. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ambarella by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

