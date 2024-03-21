Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 2,173 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ambarella Stock Up 2.8 %
AMBA traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $52.14. 21,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $89.18.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.
Read Our Latest Report on Ambarella
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Calculate the Implied Move of a Stock into Earnings
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.