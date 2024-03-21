Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 2,173 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMBA traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $52.14. 21,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,251 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,495,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

