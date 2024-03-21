Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 824,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,879. The company has a market cap of $495.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 997.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

