Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
Altimmune Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 824,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,879. The company has a market cap of $495.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 997.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.