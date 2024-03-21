Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $148.63 and last traded at $148.66. Approximately 6,252,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 23,295,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.68.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,093,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

