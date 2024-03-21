Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 79,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.39. 12,314,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,427,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.