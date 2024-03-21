Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,314,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,427,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

