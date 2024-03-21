Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Purchases A$64,325.23 in Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Free Report) insider Alasdair Cooke acquired 6,432,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,325.23 ($42,319.23).
Alasdair Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Alasdair Cooke acquired 6,500,000 shares of Alma Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($34,210.53).
Alma Metals Stock Performance
About Alma Metals
