Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) vs. PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Head-To-Head Survey

Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allstar Health Brands and PetMed Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstar Health Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A PetMed Express 1 0 1 0 2.00

PetMed Express has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 174.33%. Given PetMed Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Allstar Health Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstar Health Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetMed Express $270.52 million 0.38 $230,000.00 ($0.29) -16.66

This table compares Allstar Health Brands and PetMed Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Allstar Health Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Allstar Health Brands and PetMed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstar Health Brands N/A N/A N/A PetMed Express -2.25% 0.93% 0.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of PetMed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of PetMed Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PetMed Express beats Allstar Health Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc., a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes. It has partnership with World Wide Entertainment (WWE) to market and sell their line of Tapout nutraceutical products. Allstar Health Brands, Inc. was formerly known as Axxess Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Allstar Health Brands, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards, as well as television advertising under the 1-800-PetMeds, PetCare Rx, and PetMeds brands. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

